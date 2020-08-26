Advertisement

COVID-19-related death in Lawrence County Wednesday, state reports

(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Health officials confirmed another death due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, bringing total deaths in the state to 162.

The latest victim was a man over the age of 80 in Lawrence County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Officials confirmed 66 additional cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 11,571. Active cases dropped by 17 to 1,513.

Current hospitalizations increased by five to 58. The positive rate for people tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday was 76.7%.

Board of Regents employ real-time tracking:

South Dakota’s six public universities are launching websites that track COVID-19 cases on each of their campuses.

The Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that each university would launch dashboards that track individual cases among students and staff.

As of Wednesday morning, four universities - USD, NSU, BHSU, and SDSM&T - had their dashboards up and running. SDSU and DSU did not yet have their sites available.

Here’s where certain counties stood on Wednesday:

Butte County reported two new cases Wednesday, making a total of 14 active cases in the county. This is up from Tuesday (12).

Custer County confirmed two new cases Wednesday. The county has 47 active cases, the same as Tuesday.

Haakon County did not have any new cases Wednesday. There is one active case in the county, the same as Tuesday.

Lawrence County saw four new cases Wednesday. There are 59 active cases in the county currently, up from Tuesday (57).

Meade County had three new cases reported by the state Wednesday. The county has 71 active cases, up from Tuesday (70).

Oglala Lakota County didn’t have a new case reported. There are 16 total active cases in the county Wednesday, state officials say.

The state confirmed nine new cases in Pennington County Wednesday. Active cases in the county are at a total of 181, up by two from Tuesday (179).

Ziebach County saw no new cases Wednesday. The county has 12 active cases now, the same as Tuesday.

