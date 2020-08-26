Advertisement

21-year-old pleads guilty to armed robbery charges

Johnathan Adkins was charged with armed robbery of a convenience store.
A 21-year-old man admitted to armed robbery charges.
A 21-year-old man admitted to armed robbery charges.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to armed robbery in federal court on Wednesday.

Johnathan Adkins admitted to robbing a Big D convenience store in Rapid City in January 2020 and threatening an employee with a gun.

Sentencing will be at a later time, but Adkins could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250-thousand fine for the robbery charge, while also facing a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus a $250-thousand fine for the use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

There is no parole in the federal system and no early releases.

