Advertisement

VIDEO: Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home

By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three mountain lions made their way to a residential neighborhood early Monday morning.

Rich Gabrielson woke up at 5 a.m. and noticed his motion lights were on. When he checked his security cameras, he thought they were deer at first but then realized three mountain lions had made his way on to his property around 2 a.m. and stayed until 5 a.m.

Gabrielson lives in the area of Quarry Park near Sturgis Road and says a few years ago another lion was spotted in the area and was around for three days before it left the area never to be seen again.

Game Fish and Parks was contacted and they believe the three cats are a mother and two kittens.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nemo Road Bridge begins to open after partial collapse

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Nemo Road bridge has opened up to all traffic on Tuesday. However, the bridge will close again Thursday and Friday.

News

RCPD investigate double homicide in north Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Monday night on Meadowlark Road.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Active cases in the state still remain over 1,500 in the state.

Latest News

News

Triceratops skull unearthed near Lemmon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - San Marzano Tomatoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Siblings find missing treasure for one Central High School grad

Updated: 12 hours ago
The class ring they found had been missing for 20 years.

News

Three girls rescue family from fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
The entire city of Sturgis offered their thanks.

News

One Heart campus to instill sweat lodge thanks to donation

Updated: 12 hours ago
The donation aims to help Native visitors connect with their cultural roots.

News

Central States Fair vendors pin hopes on annual event

Updated: 12 hours ago
Other similar events across the country are being canceled.