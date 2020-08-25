Advertisement

The city of Sturgis honors three citizens who saved a family from a burning home

Lifesaving award for three Sturgis residence
(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A July 4th fire destroyed a home and garage, but the fire could have turned fatal if it wasn’t for three quick-thinking heroes.

This house on Hillside Dr caught on fire around 12:05 in the morning on July 4th.

Ashley Bear, Kaylee Eixenberger, and Abby Wise were on their way home when they noticed a fire inside the garage of the residence.

The girls stopped and Kaylee called 911 while Ashley and Abby went to the home and knocked on the door. When no one answered, the two girls entered the home and woke up the homeowner and her two children.

The girls safely evacuated everyone including pets before anyone got hurt.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater believes the actions of the girls saved lives that night and he presented the girls with lifesaving awards.

The father was not home at the time of the fire, but he was on hand at the city council to again thank the girls.

“Disbelief at first. Then you start thinking about other stuff is just material and everyone got out safe and that’s all that truly matters,” Chad Owens, Homeowner, says

Owens said we got to his home on the night of the fire, one the girls apologized to him for barging into the home

