Advertisement

Siblings find return find, return lost ring after 22 years

A pair of siblings found a missing ring on the beach of Sheridan Lake.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’ve all heard of a message in a bottle, a hidden secret or a treasure lost to time.

And we’ve all seen movies where the hero finds a priceless artifact. A pair of siblings found a treasure on the beach of Sheridan Lake and this one has been lost for over 20 years.

“I told the kids to go up the beach and look for some rings,” Laci Sosa, the siblings’ mother explained. “You never know, let’s go find some buried treasure.”

Gavin Sosa, 7, and Shayla Sosa, 4, who were with their mother needed a little bit of encouragement.

“There are no rings out here. Why would there be?” Gavin responded, doubting his mother.

But the children searched the beach and were surprised with a good find.

”I went looked for rings, and then I found this one,” Shayla said pointing to the ring. “I found it in the sand in the water, and then I thought it was a rock at first, but shaped like this, and then I picked it up and it was a ring.”

The ring turned out to be a Rapid City Central High School class ring from 1989. Not a priceless diamond. Or even expensive gold. But someone’s lost treasure.

We got a hold of Rapid City Central High School’s yearbook, and we found the name, the first name, and found out what the last name was of the owner and looked her up on Facebook,” Laci said. “And when I messaged her on Facebook, she told me that that ring had been stolen. It was in a wallet in a purse in her parents’ driveway and it was stolen out of her car in 1998, and here it is, 2020 and we are returning it after 22 years.”

The owner preferred to stay anonymous, but was happy to have the lost ring returned.

“I was really happy [to return the ring],” Shayla said.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chicago adds South Dakota to quarantine list Tuesday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Health announced they would add South Dakota and remove Arizona and North Carolina from the list.

Community

Central States Fair sees upswing in rural and agricultural events

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Officials say its been a good year so far despite the low numbers.

News

City of Rapid City is not looking to impose restrictions on businesses due to recent COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Back in April, the City of Rapid City put restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19. Now with a recent surge in cases, is the city going to pose those restrictions again?

News

VIDEO: Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three mountain lions made their way to a residential neighborhood early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Nemo Road Bridge begins to open after partial collapse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Nemo Road bridge has opened up to all traffic on Tuesday. However, the bridge will close again Thursday and Friday.

News

RCPD investigate double homicide in north Rapid City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Monday night on Meadowlark Road.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Active cases in the state still remain over 1,500 in the state.

News

Triceratops skull unearthed near Lemmon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - San Marzano Tomatoes

Updated: 5 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox