Advertisement

RCAS board passes level 2 school reopening plan

In a close vote, the school board increased to a level 2 reopening because of the influx of coronavirus cases this weekend.
Rapid City Area school board agreed to reopen schools under the level 2 plan because of the influx of coronavirus cases over the weekend.
Rapid City Area school board agreed to reopen schools under the level 2 plan because of the influx of coronavirus cases over the weekend.(KOTA)
By Alexus Davila
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area School board members pass, in a close vote, on reopening school with a modified class schedule.

By a 4 to 3 vote, the school board agreed they will reopen schools under a level two plan but with the understanding it may upgrade to a level 3 before the first day of school on September 8.

Level two means fifty percent of the student body will come to school for two days and then the second half of the student body will go to school for the other two days.

This comes after several board members were concerned with the influx of coronavirus cases reported this weekend.

The school superintendent said she came prepared to encourage a level 1 reopen but could not confidently suggest any level this week based on the new COVID-19 cases.

”As I had some discussion last week to recommend that we tentatively plan to start school at level 1. However, I have been watching the cases rise daily since Friday and put us at a level where I know and talking to local health officials they are concerned as well,” RCAS School Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said.”

The school board also passed the new hybrid class schedule for the school year, divided by alphabetical order.

Class schedule for children with last names starting with A-K.

Class schedule for children with last names starting with L-Z.

By a 6 to 1 vote, the school board also approved the first reading of the mask policy.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The city of Sturgis honors three citizens who saved a family from a burning home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A family is saved from a fire in Sturgis

News

Republican Party reaction to the RNC

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Monday marked the beginning of the Republican National Convention -- another spot on the political roadmap, as the county gets closer to the November election.

News

The Central States Fair gives vendors a chance to sell their products

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Like all business owners, fair vendors are feeling the weight of the pandemic.

News

20th anniversary of the largest wildfire in South Dakota history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Jasper fire began on August 24th, 2000, in the area west of Jewel Cave.

Latest News

News

Donation allows OneHeart to add an Inipi to their campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A donation allows for a sweat lodge to be added to the OneHeart campus

News

Michigan man who climbed Mount Rushmore fined $1,500

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan climber who was spotted earlier this month on Mount Rushmore and later slipped down a cliff has been fined $1,500.

News

Charles Merrival makes his first initial appearance in Federal Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In May a woman was hit by a car and died in Pine Ridge and today was Charles Merrivals first initial appearance.

Business

Fleet Farm brings in new jobs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Unemployment rates are high nationwide and a new store in Rapid City is doing it's part to lower the numbers.

News

Noem casts state GOP’s delegate votes for Trump at RNC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.

News

Spearfish Pellet Company caught fire Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The department responded to a report of flames coming out of the Spearfish Pellet Company, located off W Oliver Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday.