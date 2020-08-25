RCAS board passes level 2 school reopening plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area School board members pass, in a close vote, on reopening school with a modified class schedule.

By a 4 to 3 vote, the school board agreed they will reopen schools under a level two plan but with the understanding it may upgrade to a level 3 before the first day of school on September 8.

Level two means fifty percent of the student body will come to school for two days and then the second half of the student body will go to school for the other two days.

This comes after several board members were concerned with the influx of coronavirus cases reported this weekend.

The school superintendent said she came prepared to encourage a level 1 reopen but could not confidently suggest any level this week based on the new COVID-19 cases.

”As I had some discussion last week to recommend that we tentatively plan to start school at level 1. However, I have been watching the cases rise daily since Friday and put us at a level where I know and talking to local health officials they are concerned as well,” RCAS School Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said.”

The school board also passed the new hybrid class schedule for the school year, divided by alphabetical order.

Class schedule for children with last names starting with A-K.

Class schedule for children with last names starting with L-Z.

By a 6 to 1 vote, the school board also approved the first reading of the mask policy.

