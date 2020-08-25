Advertisement

One Last Hot Day then some Welcome Changes!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today may be the last day this year we see 100 degree temperatures. A major change in the weather pattern promises lower temperatures later this week, with a blast of much cooler, fall-like air arriving Monday.

Today we’ll see 90s and lower 100s for highs across the region with a Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon and evening for the western South Dakota plains.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly over northwest South Dakota, then thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday into Thursday as a fast westerly flow aloft brings disturbances across the area. A few strong storms will be possible late this week.

Highs by Saturday will only be near 80, with highs next week in the 60s to near 70!

