Nemo Road Bridge begins to open after partial collapse

After partially collapsing on July 1, the bridge will begin to allow traffic over it this week.
Nemo Road bridge partially collapsed last week.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Nemo Road bridge has opened up to all traffic on Tuesday. However, the bridge will close again Thursday and Friday.

The bridge, which suffered a partial collapse on July 1, allowed vehicles to pass over beginning at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, according to Pennington County Highway Department.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug 27-28 the bridge will be closed for more repairs.

The bridge partially fell into Box Elder Creek after a truck drove over, which consequently damaged the truck and caused it to go off the road. No one was reported injured.

Nemo Road bridge is 0.2 miles south of the county line for Meade County and 1.25 miles west of the Norris Peak Road intersection.

