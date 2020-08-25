Hot Wednesday, then slowly cooling off into Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies and a little bit of smoky haze can be expected for tonight. Temperatures are going to fall into the 60s for many, with some holding steady near 70°.

Another hot day is on tap for Wednesday, though it will not be as hot as it has been, with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s across the area. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. More storms are expected Wednesday night, Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 80s before a front slides through and cools us off even more Friday, where highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

The smoky skies will continue into the weekend and the heat will return with highs in the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected, but a cold front will move through Sunday night and usher in some significantly cooler air, and push the smoke out of the area by Monday. Highs to start off next week will be in the low 70s in Rapid City, with some only in the 60s.

