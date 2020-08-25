Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order last Friday, which will provide flexibility for South Dakota high school graduates pursuing South Dakota Opportunity Scholarships.

Executive Order 2020-31 suspends requirements for Opportunity Scholarship applicants who did not have the chance to take an ACT test this previous spring or summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will have the option to replace the ACT requirement with the equivalent or higher score from their SmarterBalanced test. For students attending college this fall, the SmarterBalanced test would have been taken in the spring of their junior year of high school.

