Chicago adds South Dakota to quarantine list Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chicago added South Dakota to the city’s quarantine list.

This means anyone returning or visiting Chicago from one of the places on the quarantine list must self-quarantine for 14 days. Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 in total.

Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Health announced they would add South Dakota and remove Arizona and North Carolina from the list.

States are added to the list if they have “a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a seven-day rolling average.” If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

The states included are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Puerto Rico was also recently added to the list.

Chicago’s travel order first began on July 6.

