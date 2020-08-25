Central States Fair sees upswing in rural and agricultural events

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central States Fair brought in close to 125,000 people in 2019, but this year is a little different.

General Manager for the Central States Fair Ron Jeffries says its been a good year so far despite the low numbers.

Because of the pandemic, the fair is down across the board but there has been a huge upswing in rural related and livestock events.

All the youth livestock shows were up, longhorn sales and shows were up, and the fair’s rodeo has had more contenders than they’ve seen in years.

”You know when we were planning for this we knew that things were going to be different and that’s just how they are,” says Jeffries. “We think we have done some really fiscally responsible steps to try to protect the organization, but we also know it’s just up to the people to make up their mind and enjoy what we have to offer here at the fair.”

The fair runs through Sunday and you can find a link to the events here.

