Academy of Western Artists 2019 Western Group of the Year Award Winners cowboy-up on GMBH

By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -”Remember the days of yesteryear” when America had heroes on horse-back, and movie and TV cowboys, like Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, and Marty Robbins sang about life in the old West, of cattle and horses, mountains and prairies, grasslands and badlands, outlaws and marshals posses, Lakota and Cheyenne, Crazy Horse and Custer, gamblers and gunfighters, gold miners and pioneers. Allen and Jill Kirkham are Academy of West-ern Artists (AWA) 2019 Western Group of the Year Award Winners. They are Traditional Western Music husband and wife performing artists from Custer, South Dakota. Our mission through performing our original, and classic Traditional Western music is to keep our heritage of uniquely Ameri-can Western Music alive. Allen and Jill invite you to visit our beautiful Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota where our American Western heritage and history come alive. While you are here, come experience a taste of the west through our music!

“Anyone who likes ‘cowboy’ music, or perhaps ‘western’ music, it’s always a pleasure to hear someone who does it well, doing it like it might have sounded around a campfire. That’s the listening experience of this married couple who have taken ‘western’ music in their hearts and minds and put it on the stage, on the record player, on the minds of all who listen, and at a campfire.” - Bob Everhart, President, National Traditional Country Music Association, for Country Music News International.

Contact info: (605) 440-7338 www.allenandjill.com

