The Central States Fair gives vendors a chance to sell their products

Like all business owners, fair vendors are feeling the weight of the pandemic.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Like all business owners, fair vendors are feeling the weight of the pandemic.

For many, events here in South Dakota are some of their only options for selling their products this summer.

In year's past here at the Central States Fair, you'd see a lot of paper vendors but this year, you're seeing more vendors selling products."

"This year, compared to past years, we've had a lot of paper booths, and this year we've had such an uptick in products," said Rebecca Bader, Central States Fair event coordinator. "They're trying to offer an experience. It's not just handing you a brochure."

Bader and others wanted to move away from advertising-based vendors and encourage more ready to purchase products. And thanks to the pandemic, it's a plan that's worked out.

'Due to COVID-19, there isn't a whole lot of other shows going on, so the nice thing is, we've got a stop along the way for these guys to conduct business and to come out and have a great show and just have an opportunity to be able to connect with their customers and clients," said Bader.

One vendor said this is only her third event of the year.

"It's almost devastating that the shows that have canceled on us canceled because those were major shows that we do and they're gone for right now," said Sharon Woods, Woods Trading Company. "Cancellations, that's most people's life story right now, is cancellations. It's okay, we're finding new revenues and loving life."

Another vendor said this is his livelihood so this seemed like a good a time to try the fair.

"We always do the shock show and we just decided to come down here and try the fair and see how it goes. Like everything else, it's the COVID stuff. I normally cover all of North Dakota, part of South Dakota, and then western Minnesota, and everything else is canceled so we had an opening down here. They let us come in and we're down here giving it a whirl," said Joel Hamrie, Softub.

Both vendors said despite decreased foot traffic this year, they’re going to keep an eye out for next year’s date.

