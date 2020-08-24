Advertisement

State of emergency declared on Pine Ridge Reservation Monday

The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
The flag of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.(OST)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Based on suicide data, President Julian R. Bear Runner, is declaring a state of emergency on Pine Ridge Reservation.

The state of emergency was declared based on the “daunting suicide and suicide threats data” from this year so far and in 2019. The president of the tribe accredits recent suicides to the pandemic, he said Monday.

Presidential Delclaration of a State of Emergency of Suicides on the Pine Ridge Reservation 08/24/2020.

Posted by Oglala Sioux Tribe - OST on Monday, August 24, 2020

Pine Ridge has ordered members to stay at home and have implemented travel restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. Members were advised against attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as well. The president says these restrictions have been trying for many.

There could have been as many as 14 reported suicides this year, according to the state of emergency declaration. As of Aug. 17, 2020, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said there had been five suicides since the first of the year.

Additionally, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Suicide Prevention Program said there had been nine suicides reported from local agencies this year of people who were 14 through 32-years old. Four of the suicides the prevention program reported occurred in the past two weeks.

President Bear Runner will work with Tribe officials to develop and implement strategies for combating the high rates of suicide on Pine Ridge.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Noem casts state GOP’s delegate votes for Trump at RNC

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.

News

Spearfish Pellet Company caught fire Saturday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The department responded to a report of flames coming out of the Spearfish Pellet Company, located off W Oliver Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Rare cave preserve founded in Black Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
The rare foundation of a new cave preserve will protect a 46-acre stretch of land above and below earth west of Rapid City.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records 149 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases climb Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Health officials confirmed 149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 11,425. Of that total, 1,570 cases are active.

News

18 Monument Health Custer Care Center residents test positive for COVID-19 Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Monument Health Custer Care Center has 18 residents test positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Fire crews combat lightning-induced flames near Wasta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Firefighters battled a large grass fire that raged across ranch and wild land near Wasta.

News

Fit Lot

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Longhorn show

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fair cleaning

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox