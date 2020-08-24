Spearfish Pellet Company caught fire Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Spearfish Fire Department took out a fire early Saturday that caused $5,000-worth of damage to the Spearfish Pellet Company.

The department responded to a report of flames coming out of the Spearfish Pellet Company, located off W Oliver Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday. Seventeen Spearfish firefighters and some from Belle Fourche responded.

Firefighters extinguished the smokestacks and then moved on to the fire in the smaller stack to the north. While doing this, more flames appeared in the facility’s hopper, which set ablaze tubes and vents as well. The department battled these flames at 85 feet in the air with the truck’s ladder.

Chief Travis Ladson said a power outage at 4:50 a.m. caused the fire and disabled circulation fans in the facility. The residual heat from the air heater ignited material in the recycle ducting.

The facility’s immediate fire suppression system was ineffective without the air velocity of the fan.

“This was a great example of how our ladder truck is a must-have to be able to extinguish the type of fire we were dealing with on this incident,” Ladson said.

The Spearfish Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service, Spearfish Fire Department Auxiliary, and Lawrence County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.

