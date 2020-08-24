Smoky and hot with a few storms Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Smoky and hazy skies will continue into the night, but not many actual clouds will be present. You can see Saturn and Jupiter still in the southern sky, and you can see Mars in the eastern sky, just look for the orange dot. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 60s for many.

Morning sunshine is to be expected with some smoke continuing. Highs will top out around 100° in Rapid City and even warmer out toward the Badlands. 90s are expected for many others. A few storms will pop up in and around the Black Hills during the afternoon. Temperatures will not be as hot for Wednesday, but we stay in the 90s. Mostly sunny (and smoky) skies are expected Wednesday as we stay mostly dry. A few storms could pop up in Wyoming during the evening and those could slide into western South Dakota overnight.

Thursday is partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms expected. Still warm, but we will have highs in the upper 80s instead of the 90s like we have seen for a while now. A front swings through Thursday night and we are comfortable on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s in Rapid City with mostly sunny and smoky skies. The smoke is expected to continue into the weekend, along with the sunshine, as highs jump back into the mid to upper 80s.

Here’s where the BIG changes arrive. A cold front will slide in Monday, kick away much of the smoke for the time being, and bring in significantly cooler air. Highs for some will be in the 60s, while others barely climb into the 70s. Scattered showers are expected next Monday along with some wind, accompanying the cooler air. Anyone else ready for a big break from the heat?

