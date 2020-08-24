Advertisement

Noem casts state GOP’s delegate votes for Trump at RNC

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.(Dakota News Now)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KEVN) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.

Noem spoke Monday morning at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., as she cast South Dakota’s 29 votes for Trump.

South Dakota is grateful to @realDonaldTrump for bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore, jobs back to our towns, and for putting America first each and every day. We're proud to cast all our votes for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Posted by Kristi Noem on Monday, August 24, 2020

In her brief remarks, Noem praised Trump, saying “we are grateful to President Trump for bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore.”

Trump made a surprise appearance Monday at the convention after he was formally nominated for a second term in the White House.

Noem is scheduled to deliver a full address at the convention on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spearfish Pellet Company caught fire Saturday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The department responded to a report of flames coming out of the Spearfish Pellet Company, located off W Oliver Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

State of emergency declared on Pine Ridge Reservation Monday

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Based on suicide data, President Julian R. Bear Runner, is declaring a state of emergency on Pine Ridge Reservation.

News

Rare cave preserve founded in Black Hills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
The rare foundation of a new cave preserve will protect a 46-acre stretch of land above and below earth west of Rapid City.

Latest News

News

South Dakota records 149 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases climb Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Health officials confirmed 149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 11,425. Of that total, 1,570 cases are active.

News

18 Monument Health Custer Care Center residents test positive for COVID-19 Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Monument Health Custer Care Center has 18 residents test positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

News

Fire crews combat lightning-induced flames near Wasta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Firefighters battled a large grass fire that raged across ranch and wild land near Wasta.

News

Fit Lot

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Longhorn show

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fair cleaning

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox