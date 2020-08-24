Fleet Farm brings in new jobs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Moneywise.com says as many as 25,000 stores could close this year and there are have been more than 1.1 million jobless claims nationwide and COVID 19 has definitely had a roll in those numbers.

But this week Fleet Farm is opening its doors with 200 new employees.

“So I think it means a great deal to the team, the people in the community,” says Human Resource and Training Manager Tamika Parks. “Especially during the time of COVID right now where a lot of people have lost jobs, bringing new jobs to the market in the area I think is a huge win for the community.”

Parks saw an overwhelming response to the open positions with more than 600 applicants.

The 200 new employees have been spending the last two months stacking the more 15 different sections in the store and in those sections, local products.

“We really focus on the locality of each store and we bring in local brands for the community,” says General Manager Kelly Agler.

But also hot button items like masks, disinfecting spray and sanitizing wipes. With COVID 19, the store is adding plexiglass screens and social distancing reminders.

“We have a very high sense of urgency for the precautionary side of all the COVID-19 that’s going on. We as a company are taking proper precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible,” says Agler.

And With 150,00 square feet, social distancing should be no problem.

Fleet Farms grand opening is this Friday, August 28th at 7 A.M.

