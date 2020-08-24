Donation allows OneHeart to add an Inipi to their campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Due to a generous donation, One Heart will soon begin construction on an Inipi otherwise known as sweat lodge to their Rapid City campus.

Demolition will begin with removing two structures to make room for the firepit, alter, and Inipi.

The goal of One Heart is to help lift people out of poverty ... and according to Charity Doyle, the Executive Director of One Heart, Native Americans in Rapid City face one of the highest rates of poverty in the entire country.

The$250,000 donation will bring an important piece of Native American culture to the campus -- allowing visitors to connect with indigenous history.

“We know just empirically and through conversing with people who do non-traditional native healing that this is an incredibly powerful tool for out native guests,” Charity Doyle, Executive Director of OneHeart, says

One Heart plans to open its campus in early 2021.

