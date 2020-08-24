Advertisement

Charles Merrival makes his first initial appearance in Federal Court

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In May a woman was hit by a car and died in Pine Ridge. Today, 28 year-old Charles Merrival made his initial appearance in federal court on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Merrival allegedly ran over Leah White Bull with his car back in May on the Pine Ridge Reservation. At today’s court appearance, Merrival pleads not guilty to the charge.

If convicted, he could face eight years in prison.

Because of his history of drinking and driving, Judge Daneta Wollmann denied his request for a supervised release labeling him a danger to the community.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Donation allows OneHeart to add an Inipi to their campus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A donation allows for a sweat lodge to be added to the OneHeart campus

News

Michigan man who climbed Mount Rushmore fined $1,500

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan climber who was spotted earlier this month on Mount Rushmore and later slipped down a cliff has been fined $1,500.

Business

Fleet Farm brings in new jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Unemployment rates are high nationwide and a new store in Rapid City is doing it's part to lower the numbers.

News

Noem casts state GOP’s delegate votes for Trump at RNC

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.

Latest News

News

Spearfish Pellet Company caught fire Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The department responded to a report of flames coming out of the Spearfish Pellet Company, located off W Oliver Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

State of emergency declared on Pine Ridge Reservation Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Based on suicide data, President Julian R. Bear Runner, is declaring a state of emergency on Pine Ridge Reservation.

News

Rare cave preserve founded in Black Hills

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
The rare foundation of a new cave preserve will protect a 46-acre stretch of land above and below earth west of Rapid City.

News

South Dakota records 149 new COVID-19 cases; Active cases climb Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Health officials confirmed 149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 11,425. Of that total, 1,570 cases are active.

News

18 Monument Health Custer Care Center residents test positive for COVID-19 Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Monument Health Custer Care Center has 18 residents test positive for COVID-19 on Monday.