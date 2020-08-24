Advertisement

Back to the 90s today, but back to 100 Tomorrow!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:05 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be down a bit from yesterday with highs in the 90s but the triple digit heat returns Tuesday withe many places, including Rapid City seeing highs at or above 100 degrees.

The weather pattern changes later this week as the jet stream dips south. Temperatures will slowly fall toward the weekend and we will see an increasing chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Smoky skies can still be expected, at least during the first half of the week, but perhaps not as much toward the weekend as the winds aloft change a bit.

