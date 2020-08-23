Warmest Day of the Year Brings Thunderstorms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We officially hit 100 degrees today downtown Rapid City which makes it the first time seeing triple digits since June 14, 2018. Over the last 7 days, we have had an average temperature of 95 degrees. The 90s will continue into the beginning of next week, but below average temperatures are expected to move into the area Thursday and Friday...

The thunderstorms that have moved through the area have brought gusty winds and small sized hail. The main concern with these thunderstorms is the amount of lightning they have produced. Fire danger is very high today, so frequent lightning strikes can increase the chances for fires to start. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Western South Dakota until about 8PM MDT this evening, and will move off toward the central part of the state overnight. Monday will still bring above average temperatures in the low-mid 90s.

