Longhorn cattle draw people to the fair from all over

The Central States Fair had a full first weekend, with a three-day longhorn cattle event.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fair had a full first weekend, including a three-day longhorn cattle event.

The event included a horn measuring competition, invitational longhorn sale, and finished with the fifth annual world qualifying longhorn cattle show. The president of the Great Plains Texas Longhorn Association said the cattle show gives kids a foundation of success for the rest of their lives while working with a great creature.

"They are friendly cattle and that lends itself to working with the kids working with them and it gives the youngsters an opportunity to not only get acquainted with the livestock but showmanship in general and that isn't just about cattle. It's about building confidence and character," said Gordon Howie, Great Plains Texas Longhorn Association president.

Participants in Sunday's event came from four states to show their cattle. One little girl has been showing her cattle since she was four and placed 3rd today with her cow Jewel.

"It didn't stink because well, I still had fun doing it and it doesn't matter if I get first, second, or third or even higher, it's fun," said Emma Velazquez, from Douglas, WY. "The only thing that matters is, well, if you have fun."

Howie said even though foot traffic at fair seems to be down, the longhorn events have more people than ever.

