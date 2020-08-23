Advertisement

Hill City event breaks new record with largest number of competing BBQ teams

BBQ Odyssey, a competing team from Sturgis, S.D.
BBQ Odyssey, a competing team from Sturgis, S.D.
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 8th Annual Hill City Wine-Brew-BBQ event is attracting a lot of visitors and some of the best BBQ masters.

There are 46 Professional BBQ teams from 15 different states this year, and that is the largest number of teams that Hill City has ever had.

There are also local BBQ masters and breweries offering samples. Anyone who purchases tokens not only get to taste some of the country’s best BBQ but also vote for their favorites.

”We have four grand champions, world champions,” Emily Wheeler, the Hill City Wine-Brew-BBQ event coordinator says of the BBQ contestants. “This is going to be the best BBQ in the US this year!”

Wheeler says, this is also a fundraiser for the Tin City Masons, and she expects to see 10,000 people coming through Hill City this weekend.

