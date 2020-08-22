Advertisement

The stretch of 90s continue through the weekend

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be a HOT end to the weekend on Sunday with very high fire danger across much of western South Dakota. With the heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds, fire danger is expected to be very high throughout the day on Sunday. With afternoon thunderstorms possible, some dry, lightning can cause initiation for wildfires to start. Be cautious if you are planning on being outdoors tomorrow.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon/early evening, but the greatest risk will be further east toward the central plains. We remain HOT through Tuesday, but cool down toward the middle and end of next week. Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms move into the area Wednesday and Thursday. Some storms may be severe.

Always remember to stay hydrated and to give yourself breaks when needed during HOT afternoons.

