Safety tips from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as you head out to the fair

By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office will be working security at the Central States Fair again this year, and they want to remind the public of some of the safety precautions in place.

In years past, parents have occasionally dropped off their children with no supervision, or money to buy any beverages to beat the heat ... and they want families to make sure that children always have supervision while attending the Central States Fair.

For the families who do come together, they want you to be sure to have plans ready, before you even enter the gates, in the case that you become separated.

“Take a picture of your kids, that way you will have it if they do get separated then you can show law enforcement so we can get accurate information that was taken just today. The other thing is to know if you do get separated what is a good meeting place,” Sergeant Scott Sitzes PCSO

Many of the Sheriff’s Deputies who work the rally are also school resource officers -- and this gives them a chance to reunite with students, who they haven’t seen since in-person classes were canceled at the onset of the pandemic.

