Advertisement

Daycare providers are in high demand as school returns

Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.
Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.
Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time to head back to school which means for some parents, it’s also time to head back to work.

“We’re actually having to tell people that we’re full like almost, a couple of times a day telling them that we’re full and stuff,” said Elizabeth Peckham, toddler teacher with Little Owl’s Daycare and Preschool.

Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.

"I feel like we have a higher demand this year and I don't know if it's because parents had to pull kids out and stuff and now all of a sudden they're trying to get them back and everything, but I've been doing this for like seven years and I feel like this year, definitely a higher demand for childcare," said Peckham.

Child care is always in high demand, but providers said people heading back to work and kids going back to school combined with the fluidity of the virus, helped cause the increase.

"We're trying to prepare ourselves. I mean, we're like everybody else. We just don't know what's going to happen from one day to the next and everybody's confused right now," Sandy Christman, Candyland Child Development Center owner, and director. "The schools are trying to accommodate everybody and so, therefore, we are too."

Christman said their infant rooms have a waiting list as well as their before and after school programs.

“There is a lot of families that work in Rapid City and they have to be to work at a certain time so they either have to wait to take their kids to school or they have to have family members,” said Christman. “Parents can drop them off, we can serve them breakfast, we’ll transport them in the morning to thier school. And then we’ll pick them up and they’ll have thier snack and we’ll have some activities for them until thier parents pick them up.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills will distribute book bags to those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Kids are getting ready to go back to school, which means it's time for new school supplies.

Economy

The housing market in Rapid City is strong even during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
If you're looking to buy a home this may be a good time.

News

Box Elder home goes up in flames

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
First arriving firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke.

News

Sports

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Fair Security

Updated: 21 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Ag convention

Updated: 21 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Sturgis mass testing

Updated: 21 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Safety tips from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as you head out to the fair

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Safety tips for the Central States Fair

News

Cox's Farm Stand

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Cave preserve plans

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.