Box Elder home goes up in flames
Firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -At midnight, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke visible in a residential structure at 125 West Gate Road in Box Elder.
First arriving firefighters, found a free burning fire with heavy smoke, issuing from the single-story residential structure.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin, holding the fire to a single alarm.
The structure received extensive damage.
No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.