Plans to build security fence around Governor’s Mansion approved

(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With a 6-1 vote, a $400,000 security fence will be built around the governor’s mansion in Pierre.

Friday, the Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission met to discuss the potential project.

“South Dakota is one of only three states without a barrier around its Governor’s Mansion,” Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Safety Craig Price said. “There is public support of this project, which is evident by the fact that there are already privately raised funds.”

The governor’s office has received offers from private donors to help pay for the fence. The donations will not cover the entire cost. They would help reduce the overall price tag to the state.

The fence around the mansion will go up as an addition to the one currently being built around the Capitol. It will be 8 feet tall.

Jean Rounds, the former first lady and former Governor’s Mansion resident, was the only dissenting vote.

Last summer, Noem said last summer that there are “no plans to build a fence.” This changed Aug. 12 as her office submitted the reposal to legislators.

“It’s no secret that a few individuals don’t like some of the decisions the Governor has made on behalf of the people of South Dakota during this pandemic and otherwise,” Noem’s Policy Director Maggie Seidel said. “In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence. But it only takes one, and per the governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”

This project will be done in the fall, Seidel said.

