Music returns to downtown Rapid City

Downtown music in Rapid City
Downtown music in Rapid City(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hay Camp Brewery and the Contraband teamed up to host some live music in downtown Rapid City.

Kim and the Cue balls took the stage -- playing classic country and rock. as well as well known songs from the 50's and 60's.

As communities start the process of opening back up, musicians are ready to get back to sharing their love of music, and they hope to bring back positive memories for their audience.

”That’s what I love to do more than anything is to bring back memories and happy memories with my music.” Kim Plender, Kim & The Cue balls, says

Plender continued by saying that she prefers outdoor shows like these, as it allows people to feel comfortable while enjoying the music.

