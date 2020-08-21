Advertisement

Hundreds gather in Deadwood to talk about issues in the agriculture community

Many gathered to listen to presentations about what's going on in the agriculture community.
Many gathered to listen to presentations about what's going on in the agriculture community.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ranching, South Dakota’s biggest moneymaker.

“Here in South Dakota we have five cattle for every one human being that lives in this state, it’s a huge driver of our economy,” says rancher and region three Director for R-Calf U.S.A. Brett Kenzy.

Is taking a major hit.

“Market right now is terrible,” says Kenzy.

And right now, Ranchers from across the nation are in Deadwood to talk about how the cattle industry is doing with imports and exports, what’s driving trade, and why people in the cattle industry are going out of business.

“It’s hard when you are operating a business and you’re just continually operating on either a narrow or negative margin,” says Kenzy.

Kenzy believes it’s due to an uncompetitive market and a lack of country of origin labeling.

“This has nothing to do against Canadian producers, Mexican producers, foreign producers,” says rancher and country of origin chairman for R-Calf U.S.A. Mike Shultz. “It’s about marketing opportunity for the U.S. cattle industry to market our beef in a global market and we have to know for our consumers where their beef comes from.”

And it could be from any of the 22 countries the U.S imports beef from.

“We import a lot of meat in this country that people are unaware of that consumers eat and aren’t aware that they are eating foreign meat,” says Kenzy.

Some ranchers say beef from the U.S is held under a higher standard than many of the other countries, leading to a higher quality product.

Country of Origin Labeling on beef products in the United States was repealed back in December of 2015 and since then, there have been several attempts to reinstate the requirements, including a bi-partisan resolution sponsored in part by Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cox's Farm Stand

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Cave preserve plans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Dry weather

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Charges for Nick Tilsen

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Economy

Deadwood Gaming Association sees loss in more than 400 gaming devices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Some casinos couldn’t afford the $2,000 it takes to re-license each machine.

Latest News

News

Body cam videos & testimonies highlighted Tilsen’s hearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Magistrate judge said he found plausible cause for the charges

Sturgis Rally

Mass COVID-19 testing begins in Sturgis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The first day of Mass COVID-19 testing in Sturgis.

News

Plans to build security fence around Governor’s Mansion approved

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
With a 6-1 vote, a $400,00 security fence will be built around the governor’s mansion in Pierre.

News

Two company executives, lifelong friends, killed in crash near Groton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two executives of an agriculture equipment dealer who were lifelong friends have died in a highway crash in South Dakota, according to the company.

News

193 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 on Friday.