Advertisement

Hot and Mostly Dry into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:01 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A couple of isolated thunderstorms are still possible today, but a strong ridge of high pressure aloft promises a sunny and hot weekend.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this weekend into early next week. We have yet to see 100 degrees in town Rapid City this year, and in fact for the past couple of years, but 100 is certainly possible early next week.

However, a major change in the weather pattern is likely by the end of next week with cooler temperatures and hopefully better chances for rainfall.

Widespread smoke from the western wildfires will dim skies at times into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weekend ahead, but a break from the heat next week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Hot weekend ahead, but a break from the heat next week

Forecast

Continued Hot with a Chance of Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:56 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Hot with a few storms Thursday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon and a few could be strong to severe.

Forecast

Hot Again

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:24 PM MDT

Latest News

Forecast

More Hot Days Ahead, but Maybe a Storm or Two

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:44 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Forecast

Forecast

Hazy and hot weather will continue

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 90s with wildfire smoke in the sky.

Forecast

Hot & Smoky

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT

Forecast

Hot weather to continue this week

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:55 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview forecast

Forecast

Toasty Tuesday and hot all week

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 90s all week long.

Forecast

Hot Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT