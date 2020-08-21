Hot and Mostly Dry into the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A couple of isolated thunderstorms are still possible today, but a strong ridge of high pressure aloft promises a sunny and hot weekend.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this weekend into early next week. We have yet to see 100 degrees in town Rapid City this year, and in fact for the past couple of years, but 100 is certainly possible early next week.

However, a major change in the weather pattern is likely by the end of next week with cooler temperatures and hopefully better chances for rainfall.

Widespread smoke from the western wildfires will dim skies at times into the weekend.

