Historic Homestake Opera House Announces New Production

By Blake Joseph
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lindsey Lothrop, director, has announced that the Homestake Opera House is holding auditions for their children’s production of Anne of Green Gables. Auditions will be held Saturday, August 22 at 10 am and Tuesday, August 25that 4 pm. Grads 1-8 are encouraged to attend and older students are encouraged to inquire about offstage roles.

The play will perform at the Homestake Opera House on October 10th and 11th. Masks, hand sanitizer, and handiwipes will be available and all best efforts will be made to ask a large group of excited theatre kids to social distance.

