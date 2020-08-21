Advertisement

Health Watch: Importance of vaccines regardless of age

Healthwatch With Monument Health
Healthwatch With Monument Health
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hello, I'm Doctor Tricia Jensen with the Monument Health Family Medicine Residency Program.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and this year we are teaming up with the South Dakota Department of Health to remind you of the importance of keeping up on your vaccines -- at all ages.

Because of fears about the COVID-19 virus, some are not going to their doctor. The irony is that to avoid one virus, you can leave yourself vulnerable to other diseases that can be prevented with vaccinations and routine medical care.

Most parents know childhood immunizations are important.

They protect kids from diseases like chickenpox, rubella, and mumps. But don’t forget about Mom and Dad -- or even grandparents. You never outgrow the need for immunization.

For instance, adults need a tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster every 10 years. You should also be vaccinated against hepatitis A and B. And there's a shingles vaccine now. Shingles is extremely painful and completely avoidable. Of course, annual flu shots are as important as ever.

According to the State Department of Health, the number of immunizations for some adult age groups are down more than 40 percent from the same period last year.

While there is no vaccine to protect your family from COVID-19 -- at least not yet -- there's a long list of other diseases that can be prevented through vaccination.

It's important to know health care clinics are among the safest places you can be during this pandemic. We require everyone to wear masks. We screen everyone who enters. And we make sure our physicians and caregivers are monitoring themselves.

And staying current on vaccinations is as important as ever. Just because COVID-19 has arrived, that doesn’t mean that hepatitis, pneumonia or shingles are going away

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire destroys garage in Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire destroys garage

News

Music returns to downtown Rapid City

Updated: 1 hour ago
Music in downtown Rapid City

News

Tilsen faces 2 more charges from Mt. Rushmore protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
A count of felony is added to the charges against Nick Tilsen

News

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to 13 counts of felony

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Robertson is accused of burglarizing homes, stealing vehicles and assaulting people

Latest News

News

State issues warning after employee of Sturgis tattoo shop tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
An employee of Asylum Tattoo in Sturgis, which is located inside of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon, tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.

Education

Water fountains will be turned off at Rapid City Area Schools this school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to school since they won't be able to drink directly from the water fountain.

News

South Dakota’s unemployment rate declines in July

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.

News

19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

News

Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.