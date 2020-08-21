Health Watch: Importance of vaccines regardless of age

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hello, I'm Doctor Tricia Jensen with the Monument Health Family Medicine Residency Program.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and this year we are teaming up with the South Dakota Department of Health to remind you of the importance of keeping up on your vaccines -- at all ages.

Because of fears about the COVID-19 virus, some are not going to their doctor. The irony is that to avoid one virus, you can leave yourself vulnerable to other diseases that can be prevented with vaccinations and routine medical care.

Most parents know childhood immunizations are important.

They protect kids from diseases like chickenpox, rubella, and mumps. But don’t forget about Mom and Dad -- or even grandparents. You never outgrow the need for immunization.

For instance, adults need a tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster every 10 years. You should also be vaccinated against hepatitis A and B. And there's a shingles vaccine now. Shingles is extremely painful and completely avoidable. Of course, annual flu shots are as important as ever.

According to the State Department of Health, the number of immunizations for some adult age groups are down more than 40 percent from the same period last year.

While there is no vaccine to protect your family from COVID-19 -- at least not yet -- there's a long list of other diseases that can be prevented through vaccination.

It's important to know health care clinics are among the safest places you can be during this pandemic. We require everyone to wear masks. We screen everyone who enters. And we make sure our physicians and caregivers are monitoring themselves.

And staying current on vaccinations is as important as ever. Just because COVID-19 has arrived, that doesn’t mean that hepatitis, pneumonia or shingles are going away

