Hazy skies and heat continue into the weekend

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Much of the upper atmosphere is filled with smoke from the wildfires giving the sky a hazy or even milky look during the day. Even toward nighttime the smoke will be visible. We are still tracking heat into the weekend and into the first half of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for the weekend, so if you are heading out the Central States Fair, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day. If you are feeling dizzy or lightheaded, give yourself a break from the heat.

Our next chance to see rain will be Sunday afternoon. There is small disturbance coming in from the west that will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, but most of the storms will be dry. We cool down toward the end of the work week with temperatures falling into the low 80s. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms come on Thursday and Friday next week.

