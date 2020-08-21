Advertisement

Fire destroys garage in Rapid City

Garage is a total loss(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A Rapid City garage is being called a total loss -- while the adjoining home received significant smoke and water damage -- after a fire broke out in Mall Ridge.

Crews were dispatched to the 14-hundred block of Country Road around 6:45 PM Thursday for calls of a structure fire.

Dennis Gorton from the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department says Station 7 was first on the scene. They reported heavy flames in the garage that had begun moving towards the home.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured, and Gorton believes there were no animals inside the home either.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

