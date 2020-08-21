Advertisement

Body cam videos & testimonies highlighted Tilsen’s hearing

Nick Tilsen after the preliminary hearing
Nick Tilsen after the preliminary hearing(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Videos and four witnesses highlighted today’s preliminary hearing for Nick Tilsen, the president and CEO of activist group NDN Collective, who faces felony charges stemming from a July 3 protest in Keystone.

One Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy testified that he was “in fear,” when the van that Tilsen was driving approached him; however, when questioned by the defense, he answered that Tilsen did stop the van, and it was also shown on the body cam video that Tilsen stopped the vehicle after the deputy called out “wait like everybody else.”

One national guard airman testified that she was fearful of Tilsen, and that he took away her shield.

When cross-examined on national guard’s training dealing with protests, the witnesses said they were trained to slowly push forward with the shield. She also testified that the national guard was activated by Governor Kristi Noem.

Another two witnesses, both Pennington County deputies, testified seeing three vans blocking Highway 16. But during cross examination, they did answer that the protest was peaceful and no one was injured before the national guard arrived.

After hearing all the testimonies from the prosecution, Magistrate Todd Hyronimus found all counts against Tilsen have probable cause. Tilsen said he wasn’t surprised, and will go to a jury trial.

“All of the protesters were peaceful, all of the protest, the protest itself is peaceful,” Tilsen commented after the hearing. “Multiple witnesses say that. The only time it was escalated..., it was escalated by the national guard.”

Because this case is pending for trial, the prosecution could not comment on the details or the State’s reasons for the charges.

“The bottom line was we did this preliminary hearing it would be visible to the public, and you know, we presented our case,” State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said. “It would get assigned to a circuit court judge here in the next few days.”

Sometime next week, a circuit court judge will be assigned and both parties will be informed about a date for the next court appearance.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sturgis Rally

Mass COVID-19 testing begins in Sturgis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
The first day of Mass COVID-19 testing in Sturgis.

News

Plans to build security fence around Governor’s Mansion approved

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
With a 6-1 vote, a $400,00 security fence will be built around the governor’s mansion in Pierre.

News

Two company executives, lifelong friends, killed in crash near Groton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two executives of an agriculture equipment dealer who were lifelong friends have died in a highway crash in South Dakota, according to the company.

News

193 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Latest News

News

Healthwatch

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
While also being safe with coronavirus, doctors say you shouldn't neglect other vaccines during this time

News

Live Music

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Musicians and bands are coming out to play their music while gigs have been delayed due to the pandemic

News

Central States Fair

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Central States Fair is in town this year with restrictions with the pandemic

News

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
In June, the Department of Public Safety was notified Netsential’s servers were hacked by a third party, which obtained names, birthdates, and addresses from individuals who were tested for COVID-19. The status of a person’s COVID-19 test was also compromised.

News

Sturgis park

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The city of Sturgis is planning on creating a park intertwined with homes

News

Fitzgerald stadium

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The Fitzgerald stadium will be undergoing complete construction and renovations this year