B. of Dakota South Records Brings Down House with Hit Single

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - B. of Dakota South Records has become one of the quickest rising Native American artists in the industry winning 7 music awards across the nation and numerous nominations throughout the US and Canada. He most recently won the Best Hip Hop Song at the Indian Summer Music Awards in Milwaukee, WI for “What You Left with Me” ft. juQ, which is the first single off his upcoming album, “Full Name in Lights”. Other accolades include Best Hip Hop Music Video at the L.A. Music Video Awards in California and Single of the Year at the Native American Music Awards in New York for “Come and Get Your Love”. With recorded sales in more than 50 countries, B. of Dakota South Records is quickly rising to the top of the music industry and playlists across the world.

