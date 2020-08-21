Advertisement

193 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota saw two more COVID-19 deaths as well as its biggest one-day increases in new cases in months on Friday.

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 159. Both these victims were female, one in their 80s and the other in their 60s. One was from Lake County, its sixth death, and the other from Clay County.

The Department of Health confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest since the state reported 293 cases on May 8 amid a mass-testing event for Smithfield Foods workers, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,884. Active cases rose by 107 to 1,376.

Despite the rising case numbers, current hospitalizations continued a downward trend Friday. Officials say 50 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down three from Thursday.

The state processed tests for 1,667, which is a higher-than-normal number for a single day. 9.4% of tests came back positive.

Here’s how certain counties stand Friday:

Mead County continued to have an upward trend of new cases as the state confirmed 11 new ones. The county now has a total of 43 active cases, seven more than Thursday. On the first day of the Rally, Aug. 7, Meade County had confirmed a total of 87 positive cases. The count of confirmed cases in the county is 138. This is a 59% increase of positive cases confirmed in the county.

Custer County confirmed six new cases. Lawrence County had seven new cases. Butte County confirmed two new cases.

Oglala Lakota County reported one new case, Ziebach County saw three new cases and Haakon County had no new cases today.

The state reported 19 new cases in Pennington County. The county has 126 active cases, this increased by 16 since Thursday.

