Advertisement

Tilsen faces 2 more charges from Mt. Rushmore protest

Protest in Keystone on July 3.
Protest in Keystone on July 3.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Nick Tilsen, the President and CEO of the activist group NDN Collective, protested in Keystone during President Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore in July, now faces two new charges from his arrest that day.

Tilsen originally faced 5 charges, including two felonies: second degree robbery and simple assault on a public officer, Maria Gonzalez.

The robbery charge stems from the allegation that Tilsen took a shield from an officer during the protest on the road leading to Mount Rushmore.

On August 14, the state filed an amended complaint, adding two more charges: a felony charge of simple assault on another officer, Cameron Ducheneaux, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a public officer.

Tilsen is set for a a hearing Friday morning at ten in Seventh Circuit Court.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to 13 counts of felony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Robertson is accused of burglarizing homes, stealing vehicles and assaulting people

News

State issues warning after employee of Sturgis tattoo shop tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
An employee of Asylum Tattoo in Sturgis, which is located inside of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon, tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.

Education

Water fountains will be turned off at Rapid City Area Schools this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to school since they won't be able to drink directly from the water fountain.

News

South Dakota’s unemployment rate declines in July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.

Latest News

News

19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

News

Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska State Patrol says a large military tank was left sitting on a parked trailer, apparently by a trucking company that was supposed to take its owner, the South Dakota National Guard.

News

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

New development project is in the works in Sturgis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.