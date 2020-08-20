Advertisement

South Dakota’s unemployment rate declines in July

In July, South Dakota’s unemployment rate was 6.3% a decrease from June's 7.2% unemployment rate.
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.(MGN Image)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.

In July, South Dakota’s unemployment rate was 6.3%, a 0.09% decrease from June (7.2%). The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said the unemployment rate of South Dakota has declined since it’s pandemic peak in April (10.2%). South Dakota’s unemployment rate in March was 3.1%

The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%.

The number of employed South Dakotans increased by 1,700 jobs. In July, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reported, there were 436,800 employed South Dakotans. The number of unemployed people fell 4,300 for a total of 29,600 people who have filed for unemployment.

A total of 741 initial weekly unemployment claims were filed with the state labor department during the week of Aug. 9-15, the department announced on Thursday.

This is a 232 decrease from 973 last week.

14,715 residents had continued unemployment claims after their first initial week during the week ending Aug. 1, which represents the number of workers who have been unemployed for more than one week, according to the department. That's a decrease of 749 from the prior week.

South Dakotans have received $283 million in unemployment payments since March 16: $74.5 million in regular state unemployment, $196.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $10.4 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, according to the state labor department.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to 13 counts of felony

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Robertson is accused of burglarizing homes, stealing vehicles and assaulting people

News

State issues warning after employee of Sturgis tattoo shop tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
An employee of Asylum Tattoo in Sturgis, which is located inside of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon, tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.

Education

Water fountains will be turned off at Rapid City Area Schools this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to school since they won't be able to drink directly from the water fountain.

News

19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

Latest News

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

News

Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska State Patrol says a large military tank was left sitting on a parked trailer, apparently by a trucking company that was supposed to take its owner, the South Dakota National Guard.

News

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

New development project is in the works in Sturgis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.

News

South Dakota tourism takes small hit in travel spending compared to other states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, COVID-19 research update, tourism spending is down by 22% compared to the same time last year.