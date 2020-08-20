Advertisement

South Dakota tourism takes small hit in travel spending

While tourism is down nationwide, South Dakota is bucking the national trend this week.
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says a drive down Spearfish Canyon won't cost you if part of the canyon becomes a state park.

By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is sitting as at third for the state with the best year-over-year domestic travel bookings.

Only Wyoming and Montana were seated higher than South Dakota.

While tourism is down nationwide, South Dakota is bucking the national trend. According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, COVID-19 research update, tourism spending is down by 22% compared to the same time last year.

When compared to neighboring states, this is a small decrease. South Dakota surpasses North Dakota (-36%), Iowa (-40%), Minnesota (-50%) and Wyoming (-26%) in travel spending.

Tourists feel twice as safe partaking in an outdoor activity--like visiting a national park--as they would attending an indoor sporting event or concert, their research stated.

