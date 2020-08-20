Advertisement

RCPD investigate shooting near Wambli Court Wednesday night

RCPD responds to a call for a victim being shot
RCPD responds to a call for a victim being shot(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:29 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Officers responded to a call for a person being shot in the 1100 block of Wambli Court in Rapid City Wednesday night.

According to Brendyn Medina, with the RCPD, officers learned that a third party was transporting the victim to Monument Health.

Officers were able to stop the SUV in the 1900 block of Haines Avenue where they found an individual with serious possibly life-threatening injuries from the gunshot wound, medics were also on scene and transported the individual to the hospital.

RCPD is actively investigating what led up to the shooting, and we will continue to bring you updates as we have them.

