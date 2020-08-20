Advertisement

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to 13 counts of felony

Billy Robertson
Billy Robertson(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The man accused in a series of crimes on July 21 in Rapid City pleads not guilty to all his charges Thursday.

33-year old Billy Robertson is accused of burglarizing homes, stealing vehicles, assaulting people, and allegedly driving a pickup at a police officer.

He is charged with 13 felonies, and the state is also accusing Robertson of being a habitual offender, and that could lead to a potential life sentence if he’s convicted.

Robertson pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges and denied the habitual offender accusation.

Judge Craig Pfeifle set his bond at 750,000 dollars, which is higher than what the prosecutors had requested.

Robertson has another hearing set for September 10th.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State issues warning after employee of Sturgis tattoo shop tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
An employee of Asylum Tattoo in Sturgis, which is located inside of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon, tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.

Education

Water fountains will be turned off at Rapid City Area Schools this school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Students are encouraged to bring a water bottle to school since they won't be able to drink directly from the water fountain.

News

South Dakota’s unemployment rate declines in July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.

News

19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

Latest News

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

News

Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska State Patrol says a large military tank was left sitting on a parked trailer, apparently by a trucking company that was supposed to take its owner, the South Dakota National Guard.

News

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

New development project is in the works in Sturgis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.

News

South Dakota tourism takes small hit in travel spending compared to other states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, COVID-19 research update, tourism spending is down by 22% compared to the same time last year.