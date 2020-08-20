Rapid City Fire Department knocks down two small fires, caused by birds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two small grass fires within a quarter-mile of one another on Wednesday evening

The fires broke out at the same time in the area behind Rushmore Crossing.

According to Lieutenant Jim Bussell, the first fire happened off Century road and burned a quarter of an acre. Station 1 was able to quickly knock that blaze down.

The second fire burned a tenth of an acre -- and the Brush Four fire unit tackled that blaze, along with help from civilians.

Bussell continued that the grass has dried out, leading to higher fire danger. He said that the lack of wind this evening was quote “the saving grace,” or the fires could have really taken off.

The cause of the fires were birds who hit the powerlines and flipped the breakers.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.