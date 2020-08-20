Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department knocks down two small fires, caused by birds

Grass fire in Rapid City
Grass fire in Rapid City(Jeff Voss)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two small grass fires within a quarter-mile of one another on Wednesday evening

The fires broke out at the same time in the area behind Rushmore Crossing.

According to Lieutenant Jim Bussell, the first fire happened off Century road and burned a quarter of an acre. Station 1 was able to quickly knock that blaze down.

The second fire burned a tenth of an acre -- and the Brush Four fire unit tackled that blaze, along with help from civilians.

Bussell continued that the grass has dried out, leading to higher fire danger. He said that the lack of wind this evening was quote “the saving grace,” or the fires could have really taken off.

The cause of the fires were birds who hit the powerlines and flipped the breakers.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Livestock numbers expected to be higher at this year’s Central States Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Central States Fair seeing a bigger number of livestock entries this year

News

Job opening numbers are at pre-pandemic levels in S.D.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Although federal unemployment benefit expired, there are opportunities for job seekers

Coronavirus

How is the pandemic impacting teens or college students’ mental health?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Dealing with your mental health can be difficult, but what happens when you add a pandemic to the mix?

Sports

Stevens High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
She was screened for symptoms before going into volleyball tryouts.

Latest News

Community

‘Youth Ride Free’ Program is back for the upcoming school year, but there are some changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The 'Youth Ride Free' Program is back and parents can register their children for the upcoming school year.

Community

Feeding South Dakota prepares meals as school returns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The organization puts together close to 2,000 bags of food a week for students.

News

Member of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe represents South Dakota during DNC

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Kellen Returns From Scout, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, cast South Dakota’s votes from the Black Hills this year.

News

One COVID-19 death in South Dakota; Active cases rise Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Officials confirmed 123 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,566.

News

Rapid City will reopen swim center, ice arena with changes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena will open Sept. 1.

News

Firefighters contain spreading structure fire in Sturgis

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Firefighters battled an early morning structure fire that torched multiple Sturgis businesses.