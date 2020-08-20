Advertisement

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

The Department of Health also sent out two notices for businesses to better track positive cases.
Increase in drug arrests this year during the rally
Increase in drug arrests this year during the rally
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

It’s been less than a week after the event drew 460,000 vehicles to Sturgis. Officials didn’t give specific details, though. Some cases are difficult to trace, the department sent out two notices for businesses to report if they had exposure to the infection.

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Many bikers choose COVID test to return to work on time
State reports positive COVID-19 case at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis

The city of Sturgis is undergoing mass testing starting Aug. 21-24. The city has 1,300 test available for community members that applied.

One hundred fifty of the tests are mandatory for city employees, 400 are for Sturgis residents who worked frontline jobs like restaurant and grocery stores, while 200 are for employees of other entities who request testing and 550 are for people living in the town.

Each test cost $150 and all together will cost the City of Sturgis $195,000 which will come out of their general fund, but Ainslie believes they will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

