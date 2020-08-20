Advertisement

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in South Dakota
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While Kanye West pushes forward with his improbable presidential campaign, his name will not appear on the ballot in South Dakota.

The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

The deadline to submit to South Dakota was Aug. 4.

West submitted petitions in several states, including Iowa, Minnesota, and Wyoming. His petition was rejected in Montana.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin recently called West’s move a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.” West has previously professed his support for President Donald Trump but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

