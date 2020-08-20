Advertisement

Hot weekend ahead, but a break from the heat next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We had a stretch of 90s for the last 3 days, and today we already hit 96 degrees downtown Rapid City. The hot temperatures will continue to dominate Friday and over the weekend, and we may see the upper 90s into next week. With sunshine and warmer temperatures during this time of year, we cannot rule out an isolated shower or t-storm over the hills.

Into the end of next week, we may begin to see a break from the hot and dry conditions in western South Dakota. Temperatures will begin to drop near average and even below average for this time of year. With temperatures below average toward the end of next week, we are still tracking the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the area on Thursday. So the heat does not last forever!

