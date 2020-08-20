Get your 2020 Pigskin Preview magazine
While some were uncertain if the hometown football season would happen this year. Through screening and rules, the season is a go.
That means you need to know how the teams stack up.
Get the inside scoop on your team with the 22nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest).
The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the area. Our experts break down each class and also preview a number of athletes expected to make a difference this season.
With each school’s entry is a schedule so you can hit all the home games and hopefully, a couple of the away matches as well.
Where can I get my free copy of the 2020 Pigskin Preview?
Belle Fourche
NH Federal Credit Union
Pioneer Bank
Monument Health
Custer
Black Hills Electric
Monument Health
Faith
Faith Lumber
Howe’s Store
Harding County/Buffalo
Olson Propane & Fuels
Pioneer Bank
Hill City
AlpineInn
Krull’s Market
Hot Springs
Monument Health
Kadoka
Bank West
Lead-Deadwood
Flyt
NH Federal Credit Union
Monument Health
Murdo
West Central Electric
Newell
Butte Electric
Rapid City
Pioneer Bank (2 Locations)
Monument Health
Scheel’s
West River Electric
Spearfish
Butte Electric
Thrivent Financial
NH Federal Credit Union
Pioneer Bank
Monument Health
Sturgis
NH Federal Credit Union
Pioneer Bank
Monument Health
Wall
Subway
West River Electric
